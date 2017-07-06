French Montana has signed with WME for worldwide representation, Billboard can confirm.

The hip-hop artist is currently enjoying his biggest hit with the infectious track “Unforgettable,” featuring Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee. “Unforgettable” sits at No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100, it’s platinum-certified in the U.S. and its official video, which spotlights the talented youth of Uganda, has more than 140 million hits on YouTube.

READ: French Montana Taps Into African Roots With Forthcoming Album ‘Jungle Rules’

The Moroccan-born artist burst onto the scene with his debut 2013 album release Excuse My French, which reached No. 4 on the Billboard 200. He has since earned a hattrick of Grammy nominations for his works “All Day” (best rap song) and “All The Way Up” (best rap song, best rap performance).

Montana is coming off a performance at the BET Awards this past weekend, a prelude to his guest slot on select dates for phase two of The Weeknd’s Legend of the Fall World Tour (the Canadian headliner is also a WME client).

READ: French Montana Commemorates Chinx’s Legacy In Uplifting Instagram Post

Outside of music, the rapper has made it his personal mission to improve health care for women and children in Uganda. Montana recently donated $100,000 and dedicated his “Unforgettable Dance Challenge” to the Mama Hope organization, which supports global entrepreneurship to help end extreme poverty.

He will continue to be repped by SAL&CO/Maverick.

This article originally appeared on Billboard.