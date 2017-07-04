Kim Kardashian’s feelings have been reportedly hurt and Kanye West has filed a law suit against TIDAL for $3 million. Future is seemingly next in line to respond to JAY-Z’s new 4:44 album.

READ: JAY-Z Is Turning A Lens On The Legacy Of Slavery In “The Story Of O.J.” (Watch)

There’s been much speculation that on the opening track of the album “Kill Jay Z,” Jigga is taking shots at the Atlanta rapper’s relationship with Ciara, their son and her husband Seattle Seahawks’ Russell Wilson. “In the future, other n*ggas playin’ football with your son/You had lost it, 13 bottles of Ace of Spade what it did to Boston,” Mr. Shawn Carter raps.

READ: JAY-Z’s “The Story Of O.J.” Footnotes Video Digs Into Being Black In America

Immediately after, the “Where Ya At” rapper took to Snapchat and posted a selfie of himself holding a wad of cash as a telephone, captioning it: “U ain’t got the juice like dat. MOOD.” This could also be a response to a line Jay featured on another song off the album, “The Story of O.J.,” where he talks about rappers holding up money phones to their ears: “Y’all on the ‘gram holdin’ money to your ear / There’s a disconnect, we don’t call that money over here.”

READ: VIBE’s Staff Reviews JAY-Z’s Album, ‘4:44’

There’s no telling whether or not Future really did aim at Shawn, but it seems very likely. Take a look at the evidence below. What say you?