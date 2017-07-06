In today’s episode of “Setting Our People Back 200 Years” meet contestants Latasha and Nathaniel Smith, who made headlines Thursday (July 6) after they were accused of beating a restaurant owner over cold chicken.

READ CVS Employees Accidentally Lock Homeless Man Inside Store

The Smiths’ crime coincidently came to light on National Fried Chicken Day. According to Fox 5 Atlanta, the couple turned themselves into Bryan County Sheriff’s Office and have since been transferred to the Appling County Jail.

The incident occurred at the Qwick Chick takeout stand on Highway One. Owner Jeanette Norris said the couple ordered a meal and then complained it was cold and that there wasn’t enough of it. Norris then went to inspect the food and after speaking to the couple, LaTasha Smith began attacking her by slapping and punching her in the face. Norris’ 15-year-old daughter attempted to intervene when Nathaniel Smith punched the teen in her face.

READ Chicago Mayor Moves To Strip Diplomas From High Schoolers Without Post-Grad Action Plans

The entire incident was caught on camera. It’s also being reported the couple has outstanding warrants for battery and aggravated assault.