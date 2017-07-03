Prodigy may be gone, but his fans and loved ones are keeping his memory strong. Havoc, the other member of the rap duo Mobb Deep, recently performed a concert in New Jersey on Saturday (July 1), in which he ran through a medley of their greatest hits in honor of his fallen partner.

A number of fans videos surfaced on Instagram, showing Havoc performing in front of a giant projector with photos and video of Prodigy. The show followed Prodigy’s funeral service, which was open to the public in Manhattan. Havoc hit the stage, performing live renditions of the groups classic singles, including “Shook Ones, Pt. II” and “Survival of the Fittest.” Havoc also assisted with Prodigy’s verses over the loud speakers.

Havoc’s appearance on stage is definitely a huge step for the rapper, who’s admittedly been in dark state of mourning since Prodigy passed away from health complications on June 20. During an interview with TMZ shortly after his passing, Havoc revealed that he was having a hard time listening to Mobb Deep songs because he missed his brother. And at the BET Awards, the rapper also shared how much Prodigy meant to him. “For over 20 years, he and I went through it all, and seen it all,” Havoc said. “I’m going to miss my dude. This loss is painful. But the lyrical legacy he left us will impact the culture forever. Rest in peace, Prodigy. My brother.”

Check out fan videos from Havoc’s tribute show below.