A Maryland teacher’s aide and track coach has been accused of sexually assaulting at least seven male students.

According to USA Today Sports, 30-year-old Carlos Bell is H.I.V positive and investigators are urging parents with a student at Charles County public schools who might’ve come in contact with Bell to speak up about the matter. With the FBI’s help, a hotline was established for anyone willing to call in.

Charged with producing child pornography, Bell was arrested Friday (June 30) and hit with two counts of sexual assault. Local authorities believe more charges will be added as the investigation continues. Bell was the indoor track head coach at La Plata High School and an instructional assistant at Benjamin Stoddert Middle School.

The investigation into Bell began in December after a parent told school officials she was concerned about “electronic messages” he sent to their child. A spokesman for the district said the coach hasn’t worked with the school since Dec. 22, 2016.

When police searched Bell’s work computer, they didn’t find anything of concern, but when searching his personal computer they found information linking him to the production of child pornography. According to Charles County Sheriff Troy D. Berry, “some of the evidence includes graphic images of Bell sexually assaulting victims.”

Investigators say they have identified four of the victims. Two have been tested and the results came back negative. They say the other two will be tested soon, and are in the process of notifying the remaining three. Superintendent Kimberly Mill said the students’ safety in her district is a number one priority.

“Student safety is job one, and clearly we have work to do to determine where we fell short in this instance, and how we can ensure that this will never happen again,” Hill in an emailed statement. “Our immediate attention will be focused on providing support to any students that may have been affected by Mr. Bell’s actions.”

Bell has been held at the Charles County Detention Center without bond.