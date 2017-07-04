The warm weather has apparently brought about the spirit of “let bygones be bygones.” At the top of the summer, when Iggy Azalea extended an olive branch to Azealia Banks, one of many salacious petty hip-hop beefs reduced to mere scraps. The two rappers had been feuding on social media for a number of years, but for the most part, both ladies expressed interest in starting a clean slate between them. So much so that a new collaboration is on the way.

Yesterday (July 3), Iggy shared on SnapChat that the feisty “212” rapper has a guest feature on her forthcoming album, Digital Distortion. “Public Service Announcement, Azealia is going to be on DD. We are collaborating. Burn your wigs now or preserve them in your freezer for release day,” she wrote on her Snap.

Banks had hinted at the two of them making music together shortly after Iggy waved the white flag in an Instagram post listing all her “little rap b***h” dreams.

I’m going to need 121 strong red roosters to make this happen. (A girl can dream though ) A post shared by Azealia Banks (@azealiabanks) on Jun 22, 2017 at 9:56am PDT

Iggy was met with some skepticism as to why she’d go so far as including her former foe on her album, but she quickly addressed the naysayers with optimistic reasoning.

I dont expect you guys to understand why i would collaborate with someone who has publicly said they hope i die. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) July 3, 2017

This has been something extremely negative for so long, if there is a way to make it positive and also be creative together, im here for it. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) July 3, 2017

We’re here for the girl power, ladies.