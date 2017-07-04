Iggy Azalea & Azealia Banks Are Cordial Enough To Collab On A Song

CREDIT: Getty Images

The warm weather has apparently brought about the spirit of “let bygones be bygones.” At the top of the summer, when Iggy Azalea extended an olive branch to Azealia Banks, one of many salacious petty hip-hop beefs reduced to mere scraps. The two rappers had been feuding on social media for a number of years, but for the most part, both ladies expressed interest in starting a clean slate between them. So much so that a new collaboration is on the way.

Yesterday (July 3), Iggy shared on SnapChat that the feisty “212” rapper has a guest feature on her forthcoming album, Digital Distortion. “Public Service Announcement, Azealia is going to be on DD. We are collaborating. Burn your wigs now or preserve them in your freezer for release day,” she wrote on her Snap.

Banks had hinted at the two of them making music together shortly after Iggy waved the white flag in an Instagram post listing all her “little rap b***h” dreams.

Iggy was met with some skepticism as to why she’d go so far as including her former foe on her album, but she quickly addressed the naysayers with optimistic reasoning.

We’re here for the girl power, ladies.

