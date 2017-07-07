Iggy Azalea Performs, Introduces Maluma At Premios Juventud 2017

In a huge first for her, Iggy Azalea took to the Premios Juventud 2017 stage, performing her newest hit “Switch” and leaving little to the imagination with signature garb. The Australian rapper not only performed, but introduced Colombian superstar Maluma, who ended up snagging awards for fashionista, best Instagram and a special supersonic honor.

Aquí los frutos de la disciplina, trabajo y constancia de varios años. Gracias @premiosjuventud por la oportunidad! 🏆🏆🏆 A post shared by MALUMA (@maluma) on Jul 6, 2017 at 9:54pm PDT

The Univision show, which aired live from the Watsco Center at the University of Miami, boasted a theme of “Betting on the Future,” focusing on messages of socialism, with artists presenting awards to young citizens. Congrats to all parties involved.