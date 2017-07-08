J.Cole Opens ‘4 Your Eyez Only’ Tour In Orange Prison Jumpsuit
Like his previous release, J.Cole’s latest tour is bringing to life themes explored in his platinum-selling album 4 Your Eyez Only.
The first stop on his tour of the same name on Friday (July 7) went down at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Arizona, with Cole entering the stage in an orange prison uniform accompanied by “police” and a camera crew. Cole remained in full character as barbed wire surrounded stage and fans watched in awe.
The album, released in December, took risks as the artist opened up the project to themes of black mortality, mass incarceration and fatherhood. Cole also told the tale from the perspective of a slain friend as a letter to his child. In 2015, the rapper’s recollections of his humble beginnings were seen at the “Forest Hills Drive” tour and later in the HBO documentary, Forest Hills Drive: Homecoming.
Cole took moments from the show to perform the fan-favorites “Déjà Vu,” “Can’t Get Enough” and “A Tale Of Two Cities.”
