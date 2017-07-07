Premiere: Jackie Venson’s “Flying” Will Uplift Your Spirit

Jackie Venson is a guitar-weilding songstress who’s ready to soar into your heart with her new song “Flying.”

The Austin native’s stage presence exudes joy and excitement for life as her blues-y, rock ‘n roll sound carries this tune about freedom and self-acceptance. Her delicate, yet mesmerizing voice and the ease with which her fingers find all the right notes along her guitar’s neck will have your head in the clouds.

“I wrote this song about universal love, something I feel isn’t explored enough,” she tells VIBE via email. “We need to love ourselves and love others, it’s very important for the cause of peace and unity.”

CREDIT: Jinni J

You can listen to the track below and watch her perform “Flying” for a live audience at Antone’s, a nightclub in Austin, Texas, up top.

Also, catch the songbird in flight as she joins Gary Clark Jr. on tour as well as her solo dates.

Freeman Stage at Bayside Selbyville| Delaware (7/17)

Thomas Wolf Civic Center| Asheville, North Carolina (7/19)

The Tabernacle | Atlanta, Georgia (7/21)

Palace Theatre | St. Paul, Minnesota (8/3 & 8/4)

20 Monroe Live | Grand Rapids, Michigan (9/26)

Riverside Theatre | Milwaukee, Wisconsin (9/27)

Cain’s Ballroom | Tulsa, Oklahoma (9/30 and 10/1)

Solo Dates

Blues on the Green | Austin, TX (7/12)

Levitt AM | Middlesboro, KY (8/24)

Isis Music Hall | Asheville, NC (8/25)

Lafayette Music Room | Memphis, TN (8/26)

Hotel Cafe | Hollywood, CA (9/14)

Tio Leo’s | San Diego, CA (9/16)

The Mucky Duck | Houston, TX (10/21)

The Den At Howlin | NOLA, LA (10/22)

The 5 Spot | Nashville, TN (10/25)

Bikentic | Falls Church, VA (10/29)