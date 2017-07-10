James Harden’s $228 Million Contract Extension Sparks Chatter On Twitter

2017 NBA Awards Live On TNT - Arrivals
CREDIT: Getty Images

Not too long ago, current NBA champion Stephen Curry received a whopping $201 contract with the Golden State Warriors. His salary sparked conversations across the world wide web that entailed compliments and a look at the NBA’s salary cap. Now, the latter topic has resurfaced thanks to James Harden’s record contract extension with the Houston Rockets.

READ: Thanks To A $201 Million Contract, Stephen Curry Will Become The Highest Paid Player In NBA History

According to ESPN, the 27-year-old pro-athlete made league history by signing a $228 million contract extension for four years with the franchise. According to Bleacher Report, Harden qualified for a “designated player veteran extension” with hopes that he’ll make the All-NBA roster.

Referring to Houston as home, Harden expressed his gratitude for the team’s owner, Leslie Alexander, and his continued prowess to attain a ring. Per ESPN, the 2017 MVP candidate said in a statement, “[Owner Leslie Alexander] has shown he is fully committed to winning, and my teammates and I are going to keep putting in the work to get better and compete for the title.”

READ: James Harden’s First Adidas Signature Sneaker Has Finally Been Revealed

Once the news hit the net, readers shared their thoughts on Twitter. Read a few comments below.

Tags: Houston Rockets, James Harden