James Harden’s $228 Million Contract Extension Sparks Chatter On Twitter
Not too long ago, current NBA champion Stephen Curry received a whopping $201 contract with the Golden State Warriors. His salary sparked conversations across the world wide web that entailed compliments and a look at the NBA’s salary cap. Now, the latter topic has resurfaced thanks to James Harden’s record contract extension with the Houston Rockets.
According to ESPN, the 27-year-old pro-athlete made league history by signing a $228 million contract extension for four years with the franchise. According to Bleacher Report, Harden qualified for a “designated player veteran extension” with hopes that he’ll make the All-NBA roster.
Referring to Houston as home, Harden expressed his gratitude for the team’s owner, Leslie Alexander, and his continued prowess to attain a ring. Per ESPN, the 2017 MVP candidate said in a statement, “[Owner Leslie Alexander] has shown he is fully committed to winning, and my teammates and I are going to keep putting in the work to get better and compete for the title.”
Once the news hit the net, readers shared their thoughts on Twitter. Read a few comments below.
CONGRATS!!!! To hell with the ball, lemme hold some 💰 pic.twitter.com/i4M1iVzCID
— Chris Paul (@CP3) July 8, 2017
James Harden already has a $200m deal with Adidas and now he has a $228m contract pic.twitter.com/zM1eZa6VF8
— Josh 🍗 (@Highverson) July 8, 2017
“Curry has the biggest contract in NBA history”
James Harden: hold my beer
— jacques 🏀 (@jocjackson11) July 8, 2017
James Harden when he left the contract meeting pic.twitter.com/Y0jMca1jH2
— Stri:(a (@StrikaNation24_) July 8, 2017
James Harden’s new $228m contract:
💰 $38m a year
💰 $3.2m a month
💰 $730k a week
💰 $104k a day
💰 $4k an hour
💰 $72 a min
💰 $1.2 a sec
Wow 😳 pic.twitter.com/mm3pE2ACy1
— SPORF (@Sporf) July 9, 2017
Seeing James Harden contract changed me as a parent. I better not catch my son reading til he’s perfected his euro step
— B.C. (@yesthatbc) July 9, 2017
James Harden’s new contract is just madness.
— Lexis (@niilexis) July 10, 2017
James Harden got a fat contract with Adidas and soon fat extension with Rockets, you prosper when you’re no longer attached to a K….nvm
— Trang (@traaang) July 8, 2017
James Harden shouldn’t have an insanely large contract either. A Rockets ring is not on the way unfortunately
— JT (@leftfieldJT) July 8, 2017