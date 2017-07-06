JAY-Z isn’t done with the frenzy his latest album, 4:44, has caused. On Friday (July 7), three additional songs will appear on the project’s physical option, reports Billboard. The new song titles include “MaNyfaCedGod,” “Adnis” and “Blue’s Freestyle/We Family,” according to Universal.

Before the release of 4:44, Mr. Carter teased a series of commercial-like images for “Adnis” and “MaNyfaCedGod.” The clips were in black-and-white and featured the likes of Lupita Nyong’o, Mahershala Ali, and Danny Glover. Reportedly, JAY-Z’s engineer Young Guru gave fans a bit of a sneak peek of this news via Twitter after they questioned the state of “Adnis” on the album’s TIDAL release.

“Guys calm down Adnis will be on the physical copies,” Guru tweeted. “If you guys act right, I may slip a couple other songs on there.. shhh don’t tell Jay.”

Guys calm down Adnis will be on the physical copies. If you guys act right I may slip a couple other songs on there.. shhh don’t tell jay — Young Guru (@Young_Guru) June 30, 2017

Additionally, the album’s executive producer, No I.D., spilled some of the beans about the songs in an interview with Rolling Stone last week. He also mentioned collaborating with James Blake for the record. “There’s three more songs that are coming out as bonuses,” he said. “James Blake came in and joined into the process. There’s more coming shortly that’s equally as revealing.”