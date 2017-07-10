JAY-Z released the footnotes for the title track for the 13th body of work, 4:44, in a new video. In the 11-minute Tidal exclusive clip, the Jigga Man discusses the hardships of being in a relationship regardless of who you are.

“Again, this is my real life, you know? I just ran into this place and we built this big beautiful mansion of a relationship, that wasn’t totally built on 100% truth,” he says in the video. “Things started cracking, we had to be like ‘tear this down’ and start from the beginning. Nothing is harder than this, I’m telling you, by far it’s the hardest thing I’ve ever done. Most humans…we’re not willing to put ourselves through that.”

The video also features appearances from Meek Mill, Kendrick Lamar, Mahershala Ali, Will Smith, Chris Paul and more. Paul discusses that even though people think couples in high-profile relationships are perfect, all that glitters is not gold.

“People see your family, they see Instagram pictures of you smiling and happy and stuff all the time, they don’t think you got real issues,” says the NBA star. “They don’t think you have to sleep back to back…”

Common also makes an appearance, where he says that “particular types of men” act like boys when they chase women who only excite “one part of themselves,” instead of finding a woman who stimulates the mind. Michael B. Jordan says that his biggest fear is not having a love like his parents and being alone, while Jesse Williams touches upon the rumors tabloids have written about why his 13-year relationship with his estranged wife ended.

Tidal subscribers, check out the entire video below.