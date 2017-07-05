Jennifer Lopez taps Cuban reggaeton group Gente de Zona for a new record sure to keep summer ’17 fired up. The 47-year-old entertainment veteran arguably sounds her best on “Ni Tu Ni Yo,” a tropical gem off her upcoming Spanish-language album, which will be executive produced by ex-husband Marc Antony.

“I am so excited and really looking forward to this new musical journey and to celebrate my Latin roots with Marc Anthony and the Sony/Magnus family,” Jenny told Billboard.

Lopez formally debuted the record at this year’s Macy’s Fourth of July celebration in New York City, and now you can hear the track above.