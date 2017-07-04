Jennifer Lopez To Premiere New Single At Macy’s 4th Of July Celebration

Jennifer Lopez’s performance tonight at the Macy’s 4th of July celebration won’t be just any performance. The singer will premiere her new Spanish-language single, “Ni tu ni yo,” alongside Cuban duo Gente de Zona.

The uptempo track is part of Lopez’s upcoming album, her first all-Spanish set in a decade, set for release later in September. The album is executive produced by ex-hubby Marc Anthony, whose company Magnus Media also manages Gente de Zona.

“Ni tu ni yo” was produced by Oscar Hernandez “Oscarcito” and Motiff and co-written by Lopez and Gente de Zona with multiple other writers. The music video to the single was recorded in Islamorada, Florida, and will premiere July 10 at 9 a.m. on Telemundo.

This article originally appeared on Billboard.