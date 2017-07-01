Joe Jackson Reportedly Hospitalized Following Car Crash
Around 11 a.m. Friday (June 30), Joe Jackson was reportedly rushed to a hospital after a car collision in Las Vegas, Nev., Billboard reports.
Pop icon Michael Jackson’s father was taken to the University Medical Center after another vehicle crashed into his when it tried to make a left-hand-turn on the Las Vegas Strip. The 88-year-old was in the passenger seat while his assistant was driving.
The music news site states Jackson underwent “observation after complaining of injury.” Per the police department, the other driver was at fault for neglecting to respect the right-of-way law, but no injuries were reported on that end.
Now, according to TMZ, Jackson was dispatched from the medical center and said he “got out of it without a scratch” in a statement published to his website:
Earlier today while in the Car with my assistant we got involved in an accident as they drove in front of us. I got out of it without a scratch. My assistant, however, had to be taken to the emergency because the airbag in the car broke his thumb. We are leaving and going back out to enjoy our lunch at home. All is well. Thank God.
Back home safe https://t.co/YZulL6RcbF pic.twitter.com/SfVSxHyPQv
— Joseph Jackson (@Joe5Jackson) June 30, 2017