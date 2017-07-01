Around 11 a.m. Friday (June 30), Joe Jackson was reportedly rushed to a hospital after a car collision in Las Vegas, Nev., Billboard reports.

Pop icon Michael Jackson’s father was taken to the University Medical Center after another vehicle crashed into his when it tried to make a left-hand-turn on the Las Vegas Strip. The 88-year-old was in the passenger seat while his assistant was driving.

The music news site states Jackson underwent “observation after complaining of injury.” Per the police department, the other driver was at fault for neglecting to respect the right-of-way law, but no injuries were reported on that end.

Now, according to TMZ, Jackson was dispatched from the medical center and said he “got out of it without a scratch” in a statement published to his website: