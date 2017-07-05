The talk of the hip-hop industry as of late has been JAY-Z’s 13th studio album, 4:44. While many fans and listeners have been putting in their two cents about themes surrounding Hov’s latest LP, rappers Joey Bada$$ and Wale may be on to a theory of their own.

READ: Summer VIBES: Joey Bada$$ Drops 3 News Songs Produced By Statik Selektah

Joey took to Twitter to offer up his thoughts on the album, stating that he thinks 4:44 is the Brooklynite’s fourth installment of The Blueprint.

“I think I figured it out… 4:44 is the 4th Blueprint,” the All-Amerikkkan Badass MC wrote on the social media site over the weekend, to which the Shine musician agreed with, to an extent.

I think I figured it out… 4:44 is the 4th Blueprint. — BADMON (@joeyBADASS) July 3, 2017

I said the same thing . BUT bp all had upbeat/club sh*t,” he responded. “I feel like this is jayz gettin his “truthfully I Wan rap like common sense” on…Also the number four is very important to him Beyoncé also has n album named “4” .. ppl try to put the devil on him all the time smh.”

I said the same thing . BUT bp all had upbeat/club shyt.. I feel like this is jayz gettin his “truthfully I Wan rap like common sense” on — Wale (@Wale) July 4, 2017

Also the number four is very important to him Beyoncé also has n album named “4” .. ppl try to put the devil on him all the time smh — Wale (@Wale) July 4, 2017

READ: VIBE’s Staff Reviews JAY-Z’s Album, ‘4:44’

What do you think about this theory Badmon came up with? Sound off in the comments.