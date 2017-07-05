Summer VIBES: Joey Bada$$ Drops 3 News Songs Produced By Statik Selektah

The All-AmeriKKKan Bada$$ came through on his promise of new chunes.

Joey Bada$$ gave fans a fair warning that new music was on the way last week. After tweeting out a reminder during the Fourth of July holiday, the Pro Era chief delivered not one, but three new singles that are meant for the summer, yet goes hard anytime of the year.

With the help of his go-to beatmaker Statik Selektah, Joey cooked up “Love Is Only A Feeling,” “500 Benz” and “Too Lit.” All three records sound like they can set the tone for any block party or cookout. “Love Is Only A Feeling” is slightly more emotional, while “500 Benz” allows Joey to flex his appreciation for all the finer things in his life, from clothes to cars.

READ: V Books: Joey Bada$$’ ‘All-AmeriKKKan Bada$$’ Joins A Lexicon Of Books That Expose Racism

“Too Lit” sounds like a club banger based on the title alone—but don’t get it twisted, it’s just as smooth and laid back as the other new tracks. There’s no word on where these joints will end up, but for now just kick back and enjoy the summer breeze with Joey Bada$$’s brand new chunes for ya head top, below.

“Love Is Only A Feeling”

“500 Benz”

“Too Lit”