Kali Uchis And Toronto’s Daniel Caesar Remix “Tyrant”

Colombian American singer Kali Uchis tantalized audiences worldwide with the sultry sounds of her “Tyrant” single earlier this year.

Originally it featured Jorja Smith, but the songstress has added a new voice to the track. From Toronto, crooner Daniel Caesar blessed the official remix with his own soulful vocals.

Caesar released new tracks “We find Love” and “Blessed” earlier this year. You can also expect more music from these two in the near future.

Fans can grab the “Tyrant (Remix)” on all streaming platforms.