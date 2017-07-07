Kamaiyah Brings 90s Flair To Self-Love Anthem “Build You Up”

There’s nothing like the feel-good vibes of the 90s to brighten your day. We have to thank Kamaiyah for taking us there with the video for “Build You Up,” which was heavily inspired by the era.

Bright colors, dance parties and keeping it positive with great company is what the Ill Yaya’s video is all about. On Twitter, the Oakland native says that the video is an homage to girl group, TLC. T-Boz from the legendary group also gave the song and video her stamp of approval.

My dancers have on TLC shirts and cross colours clothing in the Build You Up video because TLC is one my biggest influences homage paid 🙏 — ill yaya (@itskamaiyah) July 7, 2017

The song itself, off of the recent XXL Freshman’s upcoming debut studio album Don’t Ever Get It Twisted, features a sample of Tony! Toni! Toné!‘s “Feels Good.” It doesn’t get more throwback that this.

Check out the effervescent visuals below.