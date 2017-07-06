It’s Official, Kanye West Has Severed Ties With Tidal

Kanye West has ended his exclusivity agreement with Tidal, after news swirled that the rapper and the streaming service were reportedly squabbling over monetary issues.

Billboard reports that rights to the musician’s catalogue are no longer exclusive to the service.

“West claimed that Tidal owes him ‘more than $3 million’ after his album The Life of Pablo allegedly ‘resulted in 1.5 million new subscribers to Tidal, for which he was supposed to get a bonus but the company hasn’t paid.'”

This news comes just a few days after fellow Tidal co-owner JAY-Z took shots at his collaborator on his 13th studio album, 4:44, during the track “Kill Jay Z.”

In the song, Hov spits lines believed to be aimed at Yeezy, such as “You walkin’ around like you invincible, you dropped outta school, you lost your principles/I know people backstab you, I felt bad too…”