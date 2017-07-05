Hip-hop’s influence reaches new heights every day. From the streets of the Bronx to the stages of Japan, the genre has a way of connecting with any and everybody. A pair that’s found happiness in rhythm and rhymes are Dishod Ibrahimov and his grandmother Maryam, hailing from Kazakhstan.

BBC News reports the 78-year-old gained viral status after appearing in her 26-year-old grandson’s Instagram videos.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BRTAy4EAcTx/

Maryam raps about love, family and copping her pension from the post office in Russian. Dilshod said the videos were actually a joke he sent to friends. After they were so well received, he decided to take things a step further.

Since not even the elderly can have nice things, critics have slammed the duo for “disrespecting the elderly.” Maryam says she loves to rap and doesn’t plan to stop anytime soon. In fact, the pair have decided to record a studio album focused on Maryam’s upbeat message of family, life and, of course, getting that pension check.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUb9Q_GAzwY/

See more videos and get a good laugh here.

