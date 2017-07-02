Keke Wyatt has a new look in honor of her one of her children. The former R&B Divas star is sporting a bald head as a show of support for her child who is battling cancer.

Last Saturday (June 24), Wyatt revealed the cancer prognosis in an emotional Instagram video where she asked for prayers.

“Haven’t really said to much about my personal life, but my child has been fighting cancer and lost all of their hair that they loved. It hurts me so bad,” she captioned a video announcing that she would be shaving her head on Instagram Live. “I need a complete healing for my baby.”

Wyatt also encouraged fans to donate to Children’s Health Care of Atlanta.

Over the last week, Wyatt’s mother, brother, and aunt have also shaved their heads.

In addition to dealing with a family health battle, the R&B singer is expecting her ninth child with husband Michael Ford.

The couple, who wed in 2010, have five biological children together, while Wyatt has three children from her ex-husband, Rahman Morton, and Ford has a child from a previous relationship.

Check below for photos of Wyatt’s freshly shaved mane.

