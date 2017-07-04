Kevin Durant has reportedly signed a two-year extension to his contract with the Golden State Warriors for $53 million. This deal, which allows Durant the option of leaving after another year of play, is around $1.2 million less than the contract he signed when he was brought to the Warriors last summer and $10 million less than the max he could have received.

According to Bleacher Report, The NBA Finals MVP’s agreement to this pay-cut was a bargaining chip for The Warriors to keep Andre Iguodala on the roster. Iguodala has reportedly signed a 3-year contract worth $48 million.

