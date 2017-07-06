Kevin Hart Gets His Own Mural In Philadelphia

Kevin Hart just received the ultimate birthday present on his 38th born-day (July 6). According to NBC 10, the widely-successful funnyman will be honored with a mural and his very own day in his hometown of Philadelphia, Penn. The occasion hosts performances from the city’s very own Freeway and Chill Moody.

According to a praiseworthy statement made by Councilman-at-Large David Oh, the Jumanji actor is the perfect person to receive this distinction.

“Kevin Hart is a fantastic ambassador for the City of Philadelphia, and this is a simple way to show him gratitude,” he said. “Whether through his hilarious sense of humor or through his heartfelt generosity towards his hometown, Kevin Hart knows how to bring a smile to everyone in Philadelphia.”

In honor of his birthday tomorrow, the city of Phila. will dedicate this mural of @KevinHart4real at Max’s Cheesesteaks in North Philly pic.twitter.com/fmzoluDvEK — Action News on 6abc (@6abc) July 5, 2017

As for the mural, the artwork will live on the side of Max’s Steaks, which is a short distance from Hart’s childhood home. The father of three always voiced his gratitude for the City of Brotherly Love, specifically when he sold out Lincoln Financial Field in 2015 for his What Now Tour.

“I am Kevin Hart because you guys made me who I am,” he said. “I bleed Philadelphia for life, you hear me?”