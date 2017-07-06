To many positive reviews, comedian Kevin Hart has frequently partnered with Nike on fitness gear and events throughout the year. And now, the collaborators are looking to continue that success with the release of their latest “Hustle Hart” shoe. The new trainers are officially available in a double pack called the “Nike Free Train Virtue Hustle Hart “Day and Night” Pack.

The shoe, which was released on Thursday (July 6), is a high-top trainer with Flywire cables and lightweight, dual-density soles. The collaboration features two different colorways. The first, “Day,” comes in a cool grey with red accents, while “Night” is all black with metallic gold embellishments. “The shoe’s design is inspired by Kevin Hart’s relentless schedule that leads him to the gym day and night,” a description of the shoe reads on the Nike website.

This isn’t the Jumanji actor’s only collaboration with the shoe company. Back in June 2017, Hart debuted his all-black cross-training sneaker, Free Train Instinct Hart. The gym enthusiast was also part of the Apple Watch Nike campaign, the “The Man Who Kept Running.”

The Nike Free Train Virtue Hustle Hart “Day and Night” Pack runs for about $140. Customers can purchase the shoes at local retailers or online. Check out images of the new trainers here.