While fans are hoping JAY-Z and Kanye West’s longtime friendship bounces back from it’s tragic turn, Kim Kardashian-West is wishing for a little sympathy from Mr. Carter.

Sources close to the reality star turned businesswoman tell Hollywood Life on Saturday (July 1), isn’t happy about JAY’s subliminals at Kanye on his latest album, 4:44. JAY addresses his broken friendship with Kanye in a passive way throughout the album but goes the direct route on the album’s opener, “Kill Jay Z.”

“You walkin’ around like you invincible/ You dropped outta school, you lost your principles/I know people backstab you, I felt bad too/But this ‘f**k everybody’ attitude ain’t natural/But you ain’t a saint, this ain’t kumbaye/But you got hurt because you did cool by ‘Ye/You gave him 20 million without blinkin’/He gave you 20 minutes on stage, f**k was he thinkin’?

“She gets very protective of her husband, like a mama bear,” the source said. With the next bars addressing “crazy behavior,” Kim reportedly called the line a “low blow” considering Kanye’s mental state during his infamous rant. “She thinks it was a low blow to diss Kanye and throw around words like ‘insane’ after all he’s been through,” the source added. “Kanye had a real difficult time last year and is still coming out of it, so to hit him like that wasn‘t cool.”

Like the rest of the world, the Kardashian-West clan didn’t have the best 2016. Shortly after Kim was robbed at gunpoint in Paris, Kanye went on a rant slamming Bey and JAY for not reaching out. He was also reportedly upset over the handling of his Life of Pablo album on Tidal, yanking it from the streaming service to update the album.

From the outside, there’s always been a curiosity about the Carter-Kardashian-West friendship. Gossip rags have pitted them against each other for years, with new reports claiming that Beyonce returned gifts Kim sent for her newborn twins.

“Kim would like nothing more than to drop the whole feud and move on with their lives,” the source continues. “She likes Bey and JAY and would love to be friends — but it has to be a two-way street. If they aren’t interested then so be it.”

Fingers are still crossed for some kind of reconciliation.

