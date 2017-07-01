Although Kodak Black deleted his social media accounts that were responsible for amplifying his contentious comments on black women, the Florida rapper continued to pile on the controversy with another “explanation” for his stance.

Per XXL, the “No Flockin” rapper played alongside other celebrities for Master P’s charitable basketball game on Thursday (June 29). During that exhibition, the 20-year-old chatted with The Chaney TV and unabashedly responded to a question about his recent statements.

“I’m an average dude because I don’t see myself no better than him or no less than him. If he can say that he like skinny women, if he prefer skinny women more than chubby, heavyset women, he can say that and nobody will get mad at him,” he said. “I just said I don’t like women with my complexion. I like light-skinned women. I want you to be lighter than me. I love African American women, but I just don’t like my skin complexion. We too gutter…my complexion we too gutter. Light-skinned women they more sensitive.”

Before erasing his social media handles, the Haitian-American rapper left fans with another head-scratching statement and a pair of hashtags that lets us know he doesn’t plan to revise his mindset anytime soon. “I love black African American women its just not my forte to deal with a ‘DARKSKIN’ woman I prefer them to have a lighter complexion than me #MyPreference #F**kYou.”