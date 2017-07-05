Kodak Black recently ticked a whole lot of folks off for his unsavory comments about Black women—including the VIBE staff. At this point new music should be his main focus and not social media.

The Florida rapper is definitely back on his grind, launching a number of new songs following his Instagram disasters. He now releases track with hitmakers Southside, Kodak Black and more.

The Atlantic records signee is also working on a new full length project for release later this year. Stay tuned.

