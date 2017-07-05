Levi Carter tends not to f*ck with everybody, and he has zero shame. The kid makes his point known on his latest single “Not 4 Everybody,” in which he keeps it all the way one hunnid about his first impressions of fake people and lames trying to get to know him. Instead of lashing out on social media like everyone else does, Carter vents his feelings on wax.

“Only in it for money not fame, got these n*ggas they b*tches they lames. You n*ggas really aint about shit. You n*ggas aint really on sh*t,” Carter raps on the Digital Nas produced single.

The Roc Nation signee has done well to keep his fans at bay after dropping his debut project Antisocial back in February. After following up with his Presence of a Lord EP, Carter dropped off several singles including his collaboration with wifisfuneral “2MG” and his previous single “Pose To.”

Stream Levi Carter’s new single “Not 4 Everybody” below.