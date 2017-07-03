Lil Bibby Keeps It G “For Real” (Video)

It looks like Lil Bibby will finally release the long-awaited fourth installment of his Free Crack series.

READ: Lil Bibby And Tink Turn “Gotta Have Some More” Into A Chicago Love Ballad

After dropping off the “Free Crack 4 Intro” last week, the Chicago native fell through with another freebie on “For Real.” In the song’s accompanying visuals–shot by Laka Films–Bibby flashes money for the camera from inside his lavish home while his day-ones grip hand guns.

READ: Bobby Kim Explains The Importance Of Streetwear’s Journey In Fresh Doc ‘Built To Fail’

“Ay, I used to sleep on the floor/I’m never gon’ do that no more/I gotta keep me a pole/Especially when I’m in the go/I know these niggas are slow/Niggas be lying in raps/I just be hiding the facts/Too many guys got whacked/I keep it real for real/You know I can’t fake it/I got the devil on me now/You know I’ma shake it/Rappers be tucking their chain/The guys will take it,” raps Bibby.

READ: Lil Bibby Adds Dej Loaf, Kevin Gates & Lil Durk To The “You Ain’t Gang (Remix)”

Free Crack 4 has been in the works for a minute now, but it looks as if the project will finally get a born day.

READ: G Herbo, Lil Bibby & Sean Kingston Live Lavishly In “They Know Us”

Watch the video for “For Real” above.