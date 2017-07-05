Lil Wayne is silent no more. While his surprise EP In Tune We Trust is no Carter V , the rapper lays down four tracks with hints about a possible deal with Roc Nation.

After teasing a remix to Playboi Carti’s “Magnolia” on Wednesday (July 5), the rapper released the four-track EP with production from ChefBoy’RT, Mike Will Made It, R!O, Kamo and Kaliphat. In between his bars about NOLA life and his Young Money gang, it’s hard to ignore the constant love for Roc Nation.

“Waitin’ for Carter 5 to drop, uh/It’s the, it’s the Roc,” he says on his “Magnolia” freestyle. “uh/Tell them bi**hes it’s the Roc, yeah, yeah/I’m throwin’ up the Roc, yeah.”

The possible news of Wayne joining Roc Nation reminds us of the many of moments we’ve gotten close to deals between the rap honchos. With Wayne officially done with longtime friend Birdman, things could swing in fans’ direction.

Listen to other jams from In Tune We Trust and his Weezyana line-up below.

