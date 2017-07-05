Lil Wayne knows a hot single when he hears one. Forget JAY-Z’s recent cosign of Playboi Carti’s “Magnolia” remix. Weezy went straight to work when he heard the beat.

Presumably from his Dedication 6 mixtape, the New Orleans-raised rapper teases a few bars from his version — which is rumored to be dropping this week. Speaking of Nola, Wayne recently announced the star-studded lineup for his annual Weezyana Festival which goes down on August 25th.

Dedication 6 has yet to receive an official release date.

