LL Cool J took to Twitter Sunday night (July 9) to ask fans, followers and anyone who may have a connection to his former co-star Maia Campbell for help. Video footage surfaced over the weekend of the actress high on drugs in Stone Mountain, Georgia.

The 39-year-old was seen missing a tooth while pumping gas and demanding crack. The former In The House actress also alleged to have been raped by a man she says thought he was Bill Cosby. The disheartening video below, which has garnered nearly 200,000 views, is said to have been leaked by Campbell’s supplier.

The Lip Sync Battle actor saw the video of his friend and like many viewed it as exploitative.

Instead of pulling out your phone and filming someone who’s obviously having trouble. Maybe lend a helping hand? A kind word? @MaiaCampbell — LLCOOLJ. (@llcoolj) July 10, 2017

Campbell’s struggle with substance abuse has been a tumultuous one. While she has relapsed in the past, she’s also maintained sobriety. In 2012, Campbell sat with Iyanla Vanzant and spoke in depth about her bipolar disorder, as well as her rocky relationship with her mother who had passed away.

At the time of this post, LL Cool J has not said whether or not he’s been able to get in contact with Campbell.