Major Lazer’s Hit Single “Lean On” Gets Must-Hear Island Makeover

Major Lazer’s streaming sensation, “Lean On”, has received an island makeover. The original record peaked at No. 4 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart and has eclipsed one billion streams on Spotify alone. It now gets the salsa treatment, with additions of Spanish guitar, congas, trumpet bursts and more.

Listen to the new version above, courtesy of Havana Maestros.

This article originally appeared on Billboard.