Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Cali) continues to speak her mind and give a voice to the voiceless when it comes to the Trump administration’s toxic and divisive politics. Waters recently presided over a stage at Essence Festival in New Orleans and explained to the predominantly black crowd why she feels Trump isn’t fit for the presidency, reports The Huffington Post.

Waters also called out members of his cabinet for not being competent enough for their respective job titles. Auntie Maxine—as she is endearingly dubbed by the public—professed she feels POTUS should be impeached and pointed out that Ben Carson, the Housing and Urban Development secretary, isn’t qualified for his position either.

READ: Rep. Maxine Waters Continues To Blast Donald Trump And His Administration

“He needs to go back to the hospital, back to the operating room,” she said of the retired neurosurgeon and former presidential candidate. “If he thinks, when he comes before [the House Committee on Financial Services], where I am the ranking member… and thinks that I am going to give him a pass, I am going to take his a** apart.”

Waters also pointed out Carson’s bizarre concept of what it means to be a slave and an immigrant. During a speech in March, he reportedly compared slaves to immigrants and said that slaves came to America and worked much harder than other “immigrants” for much less. Then, in a Facebook post, he attempted to acknowledge the stark differences between the two. “The slave narrative and immigrant narrative are two entirely different experiences,” he wrote. “Immigrants made the choice to come to America…slaves were forced here against their will and lost all their opportunities.”

READ: Rep. Maxine Waters Says The Trump Administration Is A Bunch Of “Scumbags”

“Ben Carson was appointed to be the HUD secretary,” Waters said. “He knows nothing about the mission of HUD. He doesn’t care about people in public housing. He believes that if you are poor, it is your own fault. And he doesn’t know the difference between an immigrant and a slave.”

Reportedly, Waters began to speak about the other members of Trump’s cabinet who she deems unfit as well. Like Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, she explained that their policies are not beneficial for Americans, and can cause more harm than good.

“[Trump] has hired in his Cabinet the most unqualified, uncaring, inexperienced people who don’t give a damn about any of us,” she said. Waters also had a few choice words for President Trump. “I have taken off the gloves. I am not going to tolerate a president who showed us who he is in the campaigns,” she said. “I don’t honor him. I don’t respect him and I’m not going to tolerate him. I’m going to do everything that I can do to get him impeached.”