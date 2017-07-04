Celebrate the Fourth of July with Meek Mill’s new project, Meekend Music II. The Philly rapper recently dropped the latest installment of his mixtape series, featuring four songs.

The new project includes guest appearances from rappers YFN Lucci, Barcelini, and Eearz. The tape reportedly dropped after Meek unveiled the cover artwork on Instagram on Monday (July 3). The cover features Meek and his squad posted up in some sort of parking lot. “Tomar save me,” Meek captioned the pic, in preparation for the release date.

Meekend Music II, serves as a follow up to the first installment, which was released in celebration of the rapper’s 30th birthday (May 6). The three-track tape features appearances by Young Thug and ASAP Ferg.

In addition to his latest release, Meek has reportedly been working on his upcoming studio album, Wins & Losses. He doesn’t have a due date for the project, but during an interview with REAL 92.3, he said that he has a lot of things to get off his chest. When it comes to winning and losing, Meek definitely knows about both, so it’ll be interesting to see what exactly he’s willing to share when the time comes. But for now, stream Meek Mill’s Meekend Music II here.