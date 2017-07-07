Meek Mill And Yo Gotti’s ‘Against All Odds’ Tour Postponed

Meek Mill and Yo Gotti’s Against All Odds tour has been postponed for unspecified reasons.

The tour was originally supposed to begin Wednesday in Cleveland and run through Aug. 8 in Seattle, but earlier this week some of the venues — including those in Boston and Detroit — announced the tour’s postponement. Tickets are, however, still on sale for a number of later dates.

Roc Nation, which manages Mill, could not be reached for comment at press time.

Neither Mill nor Gotti have addressed the postponement publicly.

The @MeekMill & @yogottikom: Against All Odds Tour has been postponed. New information will be shared as soon as its available — HOB Boston (@HOBBoston) July 5, 2017

