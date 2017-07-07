At least 28 inmates have been killed after a fight broke out in a prison in the Mexican Pacific resort of Acapulco, according to RTE.ie.

In one of the worst outbreaks of violence in the country’s troubled penal system in recent times, the massacre comes just as US Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly is visiting Guerrero – known for its opium poppy production – in Mexico’s southwest.

Guerrero state security official Roberto Alvarez reported the riot transpired between rival gangs in the maximum-security wing of the prison. Three people were injured in addition to 28 dead, of which four were decapitated.

Following the deportation of infamous Mexican kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman to the US, drug gangs have reportedly gone to war for control. Read more here.

