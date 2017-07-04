It’s been awhile since we’ve heard any new tunes from Miguel. But luckily during a visit on Snoop Dogg’s GGN show on Monday (July 3), the singer-songwriter revealed that new music is mostly definitely on it’s way. During the duo’s 20-minute pow wow, Miguel spilled the details on his forthcoming projects and even previewed one of his next singles.

“Right now, [I’m] just wrapping up a project. I feel like I’ve been creating three projects simultaneously. So the one that’s the most complete is kind of what I’m wrapping up now,” Miguel said of what’s in store. The “Adorn” singer then proceeded to play a sneak preview of one song. It was only a snippet, but the new track is definitely a feel-good anthem with a hypnotic beat and a range of melodious notes. Unfortunately, he didn’t announce the title or release date for the song, but hopefully it’s coming soon. “I need this on my DJ playlist,” Snoop told Miguel.

It will be exciting to finally get a new project from Miguel this year. It’s been two years since, the singer dropped 2015’s Wildheart. In recent months, he has come back to the music scene, featuring on RL Grime’s single “Stay For It” and his collaborated song with Dua Lipa, “Lost in the Light.” But fans are most likely itching for new solo records.

Let’s hope that Miguel drops this single or the whole project sooner than later. Check out his interview with Snoop Dogg above and jump to the 12:20 mark to hear his upcoming track.