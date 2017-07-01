More than a dozen people were shot as gun violence erupted inside a nightclub in Little Rock, Arkansas, early Saturday (July 1). According to the Little Rock Police Department, the shooting occurred at around 2:30 a.m. local time, at the Power Ultra Lounge.

A purported dispute between clubgoers led to multiple people opening fire as patrons scrabbled to safety.

Witness says he was outside the nightclub and heard at least 20 gunshots, then saw people running out #ARnews — Jonathan Rozelle (@JonathanRozelle) July 1, 2017

The venue, which is roughly a mile from the state’s Capitol building, was hosting a concert for Memphis rapper Finese 2Tymes.

“The violence is not for the club people,” he wrote on Facebook in response to the shooting. “We all come with [one] motive at the end of the day. And that’s to have fun. Not to be hurt.”

Conflicting reports state that between 17 and 25 people were shot, while three others suffered injuries unrelated to the shooting.

All of the victims are expected to survive.

#UPDATE as of now ALL 17 confirmed shooting victims are alive. We will provide additional updates as needed. — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) July 1, 2017

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge offered “thoughts and prayers” to the victims and expressed gratitude for first responders who saved “multiple lives.”

“Today we all woke to the tragic news that this senseless act of violence occurred right in the heart of our capital city,” Rutledge said in a statement. “As state and community leaders, it is our responsibly to encourage a civil peaceful discourse and that violence can never be the solution to solve our differences.”

Read my statement following the mass shooting at Power Ultra Lounge in Little Rock. #arpx #powerultralounge #LittleRockMassShooting pic.twitter.com/75crneoxjm — Leslie Rutledge (@AGRutledge) July 1, 2017

The state’s Alcoholic Beverage Control officials moved to immediately suspend the club’s alcohol license on potential charges of disorderly conduct, allowing possession of weapons on the premises, and “failure to be a good neighbor.”

“We feel the events which are alleged to have occurred warrant our decision to suspend liquor sales at this location pending further action by the board,” said ABC director Mary Robin Casteel.

A hearing on the matter is set for July 10.

