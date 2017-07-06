Nas Pays Tribute To Prodigy At Recent Concert

Nas took some time out at the WOO HAH Festival in The Netherlands to pay tribute to his late friend — and hip-hop legend — Prodigy of Mobb Deep. During his set, the Queensbridge native let “Shook Ones” rock and then shouted out “We love you Prodigy.”

Havoc also recently performed “Shook Ones” for the first time since Prodigy’s passing.

