Internet Unearths Old Nick Young Tweet Bashing Warriors Fans

News spread on Wednesday (Jul. 5) that Los Angeles Lakers star Nick “Swaggy P” Young would be taking his talents to the reigning NBA Champion team, the Golden State Warriors. Young signed a one-year deal worth $5.2 million.

READ: Nick Young Is Being Sued For Allegedly Attacking A Church-Goer

Many rejoiced and even more took to the meme approach to react. However, some of the Internet’s super sleuths took to Twitter to remind users that Young bashed Warriors fans on the social media site just last year.

“I hate 2016 GS fans … They dnt know nothing about basketball,” the shooting guard tweeted last June during Game 4 of the 2016 NBA Finals. He also wrote that the passionate fans were riding the “bandwagon.”

I hate 2016 GS fans … They dnt know nothing about basketball — Nick Young (@NickSwagyPYoung) June 11, 2016

Keep riding that bandwagon,, bcuz you would no what team I’m talkin about https://t.co/g3ehykNnBG — Nick Young (@NickSwagyPYoung) June 11, 2016

All this passing getting me mad — Nick Young (@NickSwagyPYoung) June 11, 2016

READ: Nick Young Fires Back At Gilbert Arenas During Home Invasion

The Internet never forgets, and the Internet also loves a good laugh. Check out some responses to the unearthed tweet below.

Hey new Warrior Nick Young, your thoughts on Warrior fans? (pic via @OldTakesExposed) pic.twitter.com/L2RCMD271d — YourSports (@YourSports) July 5, 2017

Nick Young just signed with the Warriors. Well that makes this tweet from last year awkward. pic.twitter.com/X8tlfpCw3L — BLACK SKIP BAYLESS (@BlackSBayless) July 5, 2017