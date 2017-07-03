Sporting hits like “Make ‘Em Say Uhh,” and “Shake Ya A**,” one would believe everyone in the New Orleans crowd at Essence Festival would transform into a No Limit soldier with word of a reunion performance. Sadly on Sunday night (July 2), that was anything but true.

The population of Twitter who were in attendance for the performance had mixed feelings on the Richmond-bred crew. Some put on their No Limit armor, while others wished they were somewhere other than the performance.

WATCH: Master P: “BET Would Have Never Changed Their Show For Prodigy If He Was Still Alive”

That No Limit reunion was the only reason I wanted to go to Essence. Heard mixed reviews glad I saved the money lol — Kung Fu Lu (@ShotByLu) July 3, 2017

No limit set was poo at essence — South Beach Bussa (@barackobussa) July 3, 2017

I was a No Limit soldier last night. 😩 — Essence Hope (@EssenceAndretti) July 3, 2017

LISTEN: Q-Tip’s Two-Hour Radio Tribute to Prodigy

Despicable Me 3 was better than No Limit Essence Set — Paul Micken (@KingGshock) July 3, 2017

Snoop Dogg and Mystikal saved the No Limit performance at Essence — major bag alert 🚨 (@txflxn) July 3, 2017

Among some of those in attendance for the staged family reunion were Master P, son Romeo Miller, Mia X, Mystikal, Silkk The Shocker, and Snoop Dogg. While it’s nearly impossible to go wrong with a live performance of Snoop’s “Gin And Juice,” the rest of the performance is what most in attendance had issues with.

The No Limit Reunion last night at the Essence Fest was officially blessed by Snoop! #EssenceFest #rsgfive #realsportsguys pic.twitter.com/7ABgkWoRe4 — DWILS (@RSGDWILS) July 3, 2017

Local outlet, The Advocate, reports that the inclusion of Southern University’s Dancing Dolls and Human Jukebox marching band wasn’t quite enough at times. Insisting that Mia X and Mystikal were and are the strongest rappers of the group, journalist Keith Spera notes their performances “electrified an audience that was in need of resuscitation.”

READ: Snoop Dogg Listened To A Pirated Version Of JAY-Z’s ‘4:44′ Album

Unbeknownst to whether or not the quality of the video is to blame, the performance of the RIAA-certified platinum, “Make ‘Em Say Uhh!” may’ve been less than thrilling in person with overwhelming instrumentals and underwhelming vocal projections.

Either way, we’re still here for the hits the No Limit imprint produced. Other than Cash Money Records taking over the ‘99s and 2000s, No Limit has produced some of the grittiest hits of that era.

READ: Snoop Dogg Responds To Alleged Young Thug Likeness In “Moment I Feared” Video