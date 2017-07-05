NYPD Officer Miosotis Familia Murdered In Police Vehicle On Fourth Of July Holiday
It has been reported that NYPD officer Miosotis Familia was shot in a surprise attack just minutes after the Fourth of July holiday commenced, Wednesday (June 5).
At 12:30 a.m., the 48-year-old officer was approached via her patrol car by gunman Alexander Bonds, and shot in the head.
READ: Brian Encinia, Texas State Trooper Who Arrested Sandra Bland, Cleared Of All Charges
Police Commissioner James O’Neill is insisting the unfortunate murder was premeditated by Bonds, stating: “Miosotis Familia has been assassinated in an unprovoked attack on cops assigned to keep New Yorkers safe.” He continued his tweet with a request to the public to keep the Familia family in their prayers.
Audio of the policewoman’s partner relays a message of angst as he frantically yells “I need a f**king bus! 10-85, 10-85! My partner’s shot! My partner’s shot! My partner’s shot! Hurry up central!”
Officer Familia was nearing the end of her shift as she was filling out her NYPD memo book when the 34-year-old killer fired one shot through the passenger window at the cross of 183rd and Creston in the Bronx.
The 46th Precinct officer passed at 3:30 a.m. and leaves behind three kids. A second officer was treated for trauma, and her ex-convict killer was shot to death in gunfire between himself and two other officers.
READ: Three Chicago Cops Charged In Cover-Up Of Laquan McDonald’s Fatal Shooting