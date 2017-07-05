It has been reported that NYPD officer Miosotis Familia was shot in a surprise attack just minutes after the Fourth of July holiday commenced, Wednesday (June 5).

At 12:30 a.m., the 48-year-old officer was approached via her patrol car by gunman Alexander Bonds, and shot in the head.

Police Commissioner James O’Neill is insisting the unfortunate murder was premeditated by Bonds, stating: “Miosotis Familia has been assassinated in an unprovoked attack on cops assigned to keep New Yorkers safe.” He continued his tweet with a request to the public to keep the Familia family in their prayers.

#NYPD PO Miosotis Familia has been assassinated in an unprovoked attack on cops assigned to keep NYers safe. Keep her family in your prayers pic.twitter.com/yhRB7H5bvi — Commissioner O'Neill (@NYPDONeill) July 5, 2017

Audio of the policewoman’s partner relays a message of angst as he frantically yells “I need a f**king bus! 10-85, 10-85! My partner’s shot! My partner’s shot! My partner’s shot! Hurry up central!”

Officer Familia was nearing the end of her shift as she was filling out her NYPD memo book when the 34-year-old killer fired one shot through the passenger window at the cross of 183rd and Creston in the Bronx.

The 46th Precinct officer passed at 3:30 a.m. and leaves behind three kids. A second officer was treated for trauma, and her ex-convict killer was shot to death in gunfire between himself and two other officers.

