LAMC SummerStage Battles U.S. Radio Format With Princess Nokia, ÌFÉ & Mon Laferte

CREDIT: YouTube

On Wednesday (July 12), the annual Latin Alternative Music Conference will be in Central Park for their free SummerStage show giving a voice to music artists who don’t quite fit the mold when it comes to radio play. The Rumsey Playfield event is host to musicians who are loved in their homes of Chile, Mexico or Venezuela, but don’t fit the radio formats of Spanish-language stations in the U.S.

First of the line-up is Princess Nokia. The acclaimed Afro-Nuyorican rapper just dropped a video for her single, “G.O.A.T.” and is “killing festival season right now,” if you let her tell it.

Roskilde Festival was crazy fun ! I’m dead killing Festival season right now! Crowds been WILD AS FUCK

A post shared by New York City Aficionado (@princessnokia) on

Next is ÌFÉ. The duo represents for Puerto Rico and hosts sounds of electronics, Afro-Caribbean percussion, and voices of the Santería faith.

See you on the road!! #summertour #usa #canada #europe #ifeontour ✈️🕑🕣🕐🕒

A post shared by ÌFÉ (@_ife) on

Finally, showing out for Chile is Mon Laferte. The pop singer and songwriter blends ‘50s pop sounds with South American traditions while garnering collaborations with Colombian musician, Juanes and Spain-bred Enrique Bunbury.

Muchas gracias Perú 🇵🇪 #AmárrameTour ❤️ Foto Francisco Medina.

A post shared by mon laferte (@monlaferte) on

The entrance for the cultured event will be at 72nd and 5th avenue, and will last from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. EST.

