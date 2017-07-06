LAMC SummerStage Battles U.S. Radio Format With Princess Nokia, ÌFÉ & Mon Laferte
On Wednesday (July 12), the annual Latin Alternative Music Conference will be in Central Park for their free SummerStage show giving a voice to music artists who don’t quite fit the mold when it comes to radio play. The Rumsey Playfield event is host to musicians who are loved in their homes of Chile, Mexico or Venezuela, but don’t fit the radio formats of Spanish-language stations in the U.S.
First of the line-up is Princess Nokia. The acclaimed Afro-Nuyorican rapper just dropped a video for her single, “G.O.A.T.” and is “killing festival season right now,” if you let her tell it.
Next is ÌFÉ. The duo represents for Puerto Rico and hosts sounds of electronics, Afro-Caribbean percussion, and voices of the Santería faith.
Finally, showing out for Chile is Mon Laferte. The pop singer and songwriter blends ‘50s pop sounds with South American traditions while garnering collaborations with Colombian musician, Juanes and Spain-bred Enrique Bunbury.
Queridos amigos, estoy tan agradecida, uno de mis más grandes sueños era tocar en @rockalparqueoficial el festival gratuito más grande de Latinoamérica. Gracias a todo el equipo por la oportunidad, insistí mucho 🙈 gracias Colombia por este sueño hecho realidad, gracias por el pogo y por tanto amor. 🇨🇴 Foto @blackmariafilms
The entrance for the cultured event will be at 72nd and 5th avenue, and will last from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. EST.