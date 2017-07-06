On Wednesday (July 12), the annual Latin Alternative Music Conference will be in Central Park for their free SummerStage show giving a voice to music artists who don’t quite fit the mold when it comes to radio play. The Rumsey Playfield event is host to musicians who are loved in their homes of Chile, Mexico or Venezuela, but don’t fit the radio formats of Spanish-language stations in the U.S.

First of the line-up is Princess Nokia. The acclaimed Afro-Nuyorican rapper just dropped a video for her single, “G.O.A.T.” and is “killing festival season right now,” if you let her tell it.

Roskilde Festival was crazy fun ! I’m dead killing Festival season right now! Crowds been WILD AS FUCK A post shared by New York City Aficionado (@princessnokia) on Jul 1, 2017 at 2:25pm PDT

PELLE PELLE WIT DA B.B BELT SKINNY JEANS AND A STUDDED BELT I BEEN FLY NEVER NEEDED HELP I BEEN ME AINT NOBODY ELSE. SKINNY JEANS AND A PAIR OF VANS PANTS SAG TILL DEY HIT MY ASS LIT LIT IMA DO MY DANCE LIKE A RAVER BITCH GOING IN A TRANCE LINK IN BIO A post shared by New York City Aficionado (@princessnokia) on Jun 30, 2017 at 11:12am PDT

Next is ÌFÉ. The duo represents for Puerto Rico and hosts sounds of electronics, Afro-Caribbean percussion, and voices of the Santería faith.

See you on the road!! #summertour #usa #canada #europe #ifeontour ✈️🕑🕣🕐🕒 A post shared by ÌFÉ (@_ife) on May 26, 2017 at 8:20am PDT

Last nite at the mighty Montreal Jazz Fest!! We’re on again tonight at 10pm. Hyundai Stage. Get there!! 📷 @thiouz_thiouz @hoodelally A post shared by ÌFÉ (@_ife) on Jul 6, 2017 at 11:05am PDT

Finally, showing out for Chile is Mon Laferte. The pop singer and songwriter blends ‘50s pop sounds with South American traditions while garnering collaborations with Colombian musician, Juanes and Spain-bred Enrique Bunbury.

Queridos amigos, estoy tan agradecida, uno de mis más grandes sueños era tocar en @rockalparqueoficial el festival gratuito más grande de Latinoamérica. Gracias a todo el equipo por la oportunidad, insistí mucho 🙈 gracias Colombia por este sueño hecho realidad, gracias por el pogo y por tanto amor. 🇨🇴 Foto @blackmariafilms A post shared by mon laferte (@monlaferte) on Jul 4, 2017 at 3:46pm PDT

Muchas gracias Perú 🇵🇪 #AmárrameTour ❤️ Foto Francisco Medina. A post shared by mon laferte (@monlaferte) on Jul 6, 2017 at 8:52am PDT

The entrance for the cultured event will be at 72nd and 5th avenue, and will last from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. EST.