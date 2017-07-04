Prodigy’s Daughter Shares Heart-Warming Moment With Her Father

Prodigy’s 18-year-old daughter, Fahtasia, shared a video on the late rapper’s Instagram account on Sunday (July 2). In the 28-second clip, she and her father share a bonding moment just one month before his untimely death.

You have such a beautiful soul & it saddens me that there is so many people who will never get the chance to meet , experience AND appreciate this side of you . I love you dad & you will forever be a blessing to this world and to my heart . Thank you …we miss you . ❤️ A post shared by Prodigy MobbDeep (@prodigymobbdeep) on Jul 2, 2017 at 8:45am PDT

Albert “Prodigy” Johnson is all smiles and laughs as the two ride their bikes down a sunset-lit boardwalk. In her caption, she speaks of her father’s beautiful soul and how that more people won’t be able to “experience AND appreciate” the side of him that she knew so well.

Prodigy, one-half of the rap duo Mobb Deep, passed away the morning of June 20, 2017, during his life-long battle with sickle cell anemia.