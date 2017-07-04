Prodigy’s Daughter Shares Heart-Warming Moment With Her Father
Prodigy’s 18-year-old daughter, Fahtasia, shared a video on the late rapper’s Instagram account on Sunday (July 2). In the 28-second clip, she and her father share a bonding moment just one month before his untimely death.
Albert “Prodigy” Johnson is all smiles and laughs as the two ride their bikes down a sunset-lit boardwalk. In her caption, she speaks of her father’s beautiful soul and how that more people won’t be able to “experience AND appreciate” the side of him that she knew so well.
Prodigy, one-half of the rap duo Mobb Deep, passed away the morning of June 20, 2017, during his life-long battle with sickle cell anemia.