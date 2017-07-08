Prodigy’s Mural Is Defaced Hours After Completion

A mural honoring the legacy of the late rapper Prodigy has been defaced, just hours after it was completed.

Fellow rapper and close friend of the artist Cormega, posted the defaced mural on Instagram Saturday (July 8). In complete frustration the rapper called the cowardice act “sucker s**t.”

The image was put together by artists Jeff Henriquez and Eli Lazare. In a span of five days, the artists created a mural of the late rapper on the Urban Upbound building on 13th Street and 40th Avenue, across the street from the Queensbridge Houses in New York City. Through Henriquez’s Instagram page, the artist shared the process this week and the final product on Friday.

It isn’t known if police are investigating the crime, but fans have expressed their own frustration on social media about the incident.

