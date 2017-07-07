Prodigy’s Legacy Honored With Mural Near Queensbridge Houses
Prodigy’s legacy lives on in an area that found a permanent home within his lyrics. According to DNAInfo, artists Jeff Henriquez and Eli Lazare created a mural of the late rapper that’ll live on the Urban Upbound building on 13th Street and 40th Avenue, directly across the street from the Queensbridge Houses in New York City.
“His deep and meaningful lyrics inspired and influenced many young rappers and followers,” the pair said in a statement issued to the news site. Lazare is responsible for painting Nas’ mural which shares the same vicinity as Prodigy’s. DNAInfo adds a candlelight vigil might be held on July 13.
ONE MORE SESSION! Big shout to my boy @johndomineoriginal for the dope shots! 👊🏼📸🔥#Repost @johndomineoriginal (@get_repost) ・・・ The Man, the Myth, the Legend. @jeffhenriquezart_ working on an amazing tribute wall to the late great Prodigy at 40th Avenue and 13th Street in Long Island City. #ripprodigy #streetart #streetartistry #streetarteverywhere #sprayart #jeffhenriquezart_
#wip shot of @jeffhenriquezart_ working on the #prodigy collaboration tribute mural by artists @jeffhenriquezart_ and artist/ curator Eli-Eos @elementsofstyle_nyc in #queensbridge . #streetart #urbanart #publicart #outdoorart #prodigy #mobbdeep #hiphop #newyork #queens #jeffhenriquezart #elementsofstylenyc #sprayart #spraypaint #montanacans #montanacolors #portrait #beautiful #realism #beautiful #mural #loveit #dopeshotbro #streetartistry #streetarteverywhere #streetartphotography
#wip This is for you @prodigymobbdeep A gift for your family,QB, @santanafox @mobbdeephavoc @qbgotti @tynittyqb @bigtwinsqb @lordnez @infamousmobbdeep @alanthechemist @qb4life @Nas I am honored to have curated this project and even more grateful in colaborting with the talented portrait artist @jeffhenriquezart_ gracias hermano! Respect. This production will be special one.. and we hope that through Artz come healing. Where your family and fans have a place where they can see you and reminisce of the great memories they lived through you and by your side along your journey here on Earth.. We hope that this mural will ressurect you, and inspire and heal the pain your family and fans are going through home base & worldwide. ….” who you inspired with your Deep lyrical messages and your Anthems… #ripprodigy #mobbdeep #bravehearted #infamousmobb Respect– Eli Eos #eoscrew Thank you to my man George @Alltheright for sponsoring with paint #LazareArtzFoundation #jeffhenriquezart #montana94
On June 20, 2017, the famed lyricist passed away due to complications linked to his sickle cell anemia ailment. He was hospitalized for a few days before his death in Las Vegas, Nev., while on the Art of Rap Tour.