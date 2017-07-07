Prodigy’s Legacy Honored With Mural Near Queensbridge Houses

Prodigy’s legacy lives on in an area that found a permanent home within his lyrics. According to DNAInfo, artists Jeff Henriquez and Eli Lazare created a mural of the late rapper that’ll live on the Urban Upbound building on 13th Street and 40th Avenue, directly across the street from the Queensbridge Houses in New York City.

“His deep and meaningful lyrics inspired and influenced many young rappers and followers,” the pair said in a statement issued to the news site. Lazare is responsible for painting Nas’ mural which shares the same vicinity as Prodigy’s. DNAInfo adds a candlelight vigil might be held on July 13.

On June 20, 2017, the famed lyricist passed away due to complications linked to his sickle cell anemia ailment. He was hospitalized for a few days before his death in Las Vegas, Nev., while on the Art of Rap Tour.

