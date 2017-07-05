Treasured MC Prodigy of Mobb Deep passed away on June 20 in Las Vegas, due to complications from sickle cell anemia. Hip-hop and music fans alike are still mourning the loss by reflecting on cherished memories and some of his illest rhymes on wax. On Saturday (July 1), fellow Queensbridge representer Nas paid homage to the late rapper on the WOO HAH! Festival’s stage with a performance of “Shook Ones Pt. II.”

But Viceland is intending to celebrate the lyricist in a different way. In a video posted to their YouTube page on the Fourth of July, Prodigy is spotted on their Therapist series in never-before seen footage.

“My friends would tell me, ‘Somebody was walking around the old hood looking for you – white dude, look like Jesus Christ,’” the Long Island native began.

He continues to detail that the mysterious man would say, “I need to talk to Prodigy, I got a message for him.”

Per host Dr. Siri Sat Nam Singh’s request, the Mobb Deep member reveals that the message was “To let me know that what I’m doing is right with the music and who I am – letting me know, ‘you’re doing the right thing. If you keep doing that, you’re not going to get sick anymore and you’re going to be able to do your job – which is your purpose here on this Earth.’”

Stay tuned for the launch of the chilling antemortem interview, set to premiere Monday, July 10.

