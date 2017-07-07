Miami’s own Prospectt has some really good “newz” to share with his fans. The Haitian-American rhymer has another banger destined to become an addition to your summer playlist. Tory Lanez throws down a new verse alongside P on their new collabo produced by Reazy Renegade.

“Troy and I were in the studio together vibing to some music,” Prospectt said in a press release. “I was playing him some records and he heard “Newz.” He was like ‘Yoooo, load that up!’ and he just jumped on it.”

The fresh single comes shortly after Prospectt dropped his latest project The Theory II, which features his hit “All You Got” featuring Rick Ross. Listen to his new joint effort with Tory Lanez below.